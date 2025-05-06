Search terms

EN
AR
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety See the sizzle, taste the variety See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • Play Pause

    3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

    NA341/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    See the sizzle, taste the variety

    Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.

    See all benefits

    3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer

    See the sizzle, taste the variety

    Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

    • Cooking window
    • RapidAir Plus Technology
    • 16 cooking functions in 1
    • Time and energy saving
    Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

    Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

    Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*

    Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

    Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

    No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.

    Don’t compromise on taste

    Don’t compromise on taste

    83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******

    Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

    Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

    Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.

    Endless inspiration with HomeID app

    Endless inspiration with HomeID app

    Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions.****

    Go beyond airfrying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

    Go beyond airfrying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

    Choose from 16 cooking functions from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation, too.

    7.2L capacity for full family meals

    7.2L capacity for full family meals

    Enough capacity for your all family meals. Holds up to 1400 grams of veggies; 10 chicken drumsticks; 6 pieces of salmon or 9 muffins.

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Easy to use touchscreen that has 12 presets to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, muffins, vegan, dehydrated fruits, keep warm and a favourite button that you can save your own preset.

    Save time and energy

    Save time and energy

    Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****

    Easy cleanup

    Easy cleanup

    Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meals

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      HD9957,HD9959,HD9921,HD9920

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      7.2L
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Interface
      Digital
      LED screen
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      406x406x406  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      453x333x303.5  mm
      Weight of product
      5.9  kg
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      7.7  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Fat Removal
      • Keep warm
      • Dishwasher safe
      • HomeID
      Technology
      RapidAir Plus
      Temperature range
      40-200°C
      Time Range
      0-24HR
      Presets
      12 presets
      Cooking functions
      • Fry
      • Roast
      • Grill
      • Bake
      • One-pot cooking
      • Cook from frozen
      • Dehydrate
      • Defrost
      • Ferment
      • Toast
      • Stir-fry
      • Stew
      • Confit
      • Sauté
      • Reheat
      • Keep warm

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Sustainable package
      Manual
      100% recyclable user manual

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • **vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
    • ***Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
    • ****Number of recipes may vary per country
    • *****Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
    • ******MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.