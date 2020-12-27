2 year warranty
Discontinued
R6B4RTU25/59
Enjoy your device longer
Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to five hundred times.
AA, 2500mAh
Nickel-Metal Hydride
A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.
These AA-size rechargeable batteries store and deliver 2500 mAh of energy for powering your devices for longer use.
These Nickel-Metal Hydride rechargeable can be re-energized fully up to 500 times without draining them before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable accus.