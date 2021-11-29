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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LongLifeBattery

R6L8B/40

Top low-drain device batteries

For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

See all benefits

Top low-drain device batteries

  • AA

  • Zinc Chloride

High-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures a long life

The high-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used in low-energy-consuming devices.

Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

These Philips batteries are guaranteed to be free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

Every battery loses energy when not in use. We guarantee that the battery will retain at least 80% of its initial energy until the expiry date.

Technical Specifications

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