2 year warranty
Discontinued
R6L8B/40
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AA
Zinc Chloride
The high-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used in low-energy-consuming devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed to be free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
Every battery loses energy when not in use. We guarantee that the battery will retain at least 80% of its initial energy until the expiry date.