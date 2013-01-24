Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Analogue Baby Monitor

SCD485/00
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • The essential connection to your baby The essential connection to your baby The essential connection to your baby
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Analogue Baby Monitor

    SCD485/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    The essential connection to your baby

    Our new range of Avent Analogue baby monitors give you ultra-clear sound with volume control, sound-activated lights and link and low-battery indicators, so you can be sure that when your baby needs you, you will know. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Analogue Baby Monitor

    The essential connection to your baby

    Our new range of Avent Analogue baby monitors give you ultra-clear sound with volume control, sound-activated lights and link and low-battery indicators, so you can be sure that when your baby needs you, you will know. See all benefits

    The essential connection to your baby

    Our new range of Avent Analogue baby monitors give you ultra-clear sound with volume control, sound-activated lights and link and low-battery indicators, so you can be sure that when your baby needs you, you will know. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Analogue Baby Monitor

    The essential connection to your baby

    Our new range of Avent Analogue baby monitors give you ultra-clear sound with volume control, sound-activated lights and link and low-battery indicators, so you can be sure that when your baby needs you, you will know. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-monitors

      The essential connection to your baby

      Baby monitor for day and night

      • 1 parent unit
      Adjustable channel settings to help eliminate interference

      Adjustable channel settings to help eliminate interference

      40-MHz analogue technology offers adjustable channel settings to help to eliminate interference for a clearer connection to your baby

      Variable volume control to hear every giggle or murmur

      Variable volume control to hear every giggle or murmur

      Adjust the volume of your parent unit so you can hear every tiny giggle, gurgle or hiccup. You can also monitor without sound by using the mute function. The sound-activated lights will let you know when your baby needs you.

      Stylish, handheld unit with a range of up to 150 m

      Stylish, handheld unit with a range of up to 150 m

      Stay connected with your baby even when you are far from the nursery with this stylish handheld battery-operated parent unit with a range of up to 150 m

      Sound activated lights to keep you aware of baby's sounds

      Sound activated lights to keep you aware of baby's sounds

      Lights are activated when your baby makes a sound, so even with the volume turned down low or on mute, you will know when your baby needs you

      Simple lights and sounds to let you know you are connected

      Simple lights and sounds to let you know you are connected

      A necessity for your reassurance, light and sound indicators will let you know when you are linked and in range, and will remind you when the battery of your parent unit is low, so you won't lose power unexpectedly.

      Easily link extra parent units for ultimate mobility

      Easily link extra parent units for ultimate mobility

      Link more parent units in 2 easy steps, to give you extra mobility in and around your home. Extra parent units sold separately (SCD484)

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        6  hour(s)
        Power supply
        110 - 240  V

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        40 MHz Analogue
        Number of channels
        2

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adapter
        Yes
        DFU/user manual
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        10-40  °C
        Storage temperature range
        10-40  °C

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        200 x 100 x 300  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.