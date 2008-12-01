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  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound Reassurance with crystal clear sound Reassurance with crystal clear sound

    Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

    SCD510/00

    Reassurance with crystal clear sound

    Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips Avent SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room.

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    Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

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    Reassurance with crystal clear sound

    Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

    • Crystal clear
    DECT technology guarantees zero interference

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

    Reassurance with crystal clear sound

    Reassurance with crystal clear sound

    Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

    Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

    Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

    The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

    Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

    Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

    Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

    Extra long range for total mobility

    Extra long range for total mobility

    With a range of 330m you can be fully mobile in and around the home

    Always know that you are connected

    Always know that you are connected

    The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low, or if you are out of range

    Stay connected with talk back

    Stay connected with talk back

    Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

    Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

    Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

    Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

    LEDs light to signal noise levels

    LEDs light to signal noise levels

    Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even if the volume is off

    Belt clip for convenient, hands-free monitoring

    Belt clip for convenient, hands-free monitoring

    Using the belt clip gives you enhanced mobility in and around the home

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Frequency band
      DECT
      Automatic channel selection
      Yes
      Number of channels
      120

    • Convenience

      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Sensitivity control
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Sound-level lights
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Belt clip
      Yes
      Batteries
      Yes
      AC/DC adaptor
      Yes
      DFU/ user manual
      Yes
      Quick start guide
      Yes

    • Power

      Operating time on battery
      24  hour(s)
      Power supply
      220 - 240  V
      Charging time
      8  hour(s)
      Power Supply
      120 V (US)

    • Technical specifications

      Operating temperature range
      10 - 40  °C
      Storage temperature range
      10 - 40  °C

    • Logistic data

      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      220 x 156 x 94  mm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • Pregnancy
      • 0 - 6 months

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