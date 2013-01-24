Home
    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD610/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    The most portable connection to your baby

    Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. See all benefits

      The most portable connection to your baby

      Day and night vision, anywhere in the home

      • Compatible with 4 cameras
      150 m Range

      150 m Range

      Stay connected to your baby in your home with 150-m range

      2.4-inch LCD screen with day and night vision

      2.4-inch LCD screen with day and night vision

      See your baby day and night. Full colour by day and infrared black and white by night

      Automatic channel selection

      Automatic channel selection

      Hear your baby and nothing else. Your monitor simultaneously switches between 120 channels to keep your connection free from any interference

      Automatic screen activation

      Automatic screen activation

      Automatic screen activation when a noise is detected in your baby's room. Volume and brightness control enable easy viewing of your child

      Compatible with up to four cameras

      Compatible with up to four cameras

      All bases covered. Having more than one camera means you can see your baby from room to room. Can be used with up to four SCD609 Cameras

      Connection and low power indicators

      Connection and low power indicators

      Check that your monitor is connected. A green light shows that it is linked; a flashing red one shows that the connection has dropped off

      Sound level lights

      Sound level lights

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even when the Parent Unit is muted

      Wall-mountable camera

      Wall-mountable camera

      Get a great view of your baby. Mount your monitor on the wall using the easy-to-attach wall mount

      Zoom and Pan

      Zoom and Pan

      See everything your baby is up to with 2 x optical pan and zoom

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Digital Video Technology
        Yes
        Video LCD Screen
        2.4' colour
        Range up to
        150 metres
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Perfect Clear Sound
        Yes
        Private Connection
        Yes
        Overnight use without charging
        Yes
        Low power indication and alert
        Yes
        Connection indicator and alert
        Yes
        Sound level lights
        Yes
        Volume muting and control
        Yes
        Menu Style
        Text
        # Languages
        2
        Voice activation screen
        Yes
        Auto control night vision
        Yes
        Brightness control
        Yes
        Link more than one camera
        4 x Cameras
        Adjustable sound sensitivity
        Yes
        Digital zoom
        Yes
        Pan function
        Yes
        Hand-Held Parent Unit
        Yes
        Rechargeable Parent Unit
        Yes
        Belt Clip
        Yes
        Neck Cord accessory
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adapter
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        User manual
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

      • Power

        Power supply
        220-240  V
        Power supply
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Frequency band
        2.4 GHz

