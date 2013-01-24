Home
Wide pre-formed liners

  Wider shape
    Tempo liners are strong, wide and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of a pre-sterilised, disposable liner for every feeding.

      Wider shape

      Easier filling and feeding

      • 4 oz x 50
      Disposable system

      Disposable system

      Tempo liners are strong, wide and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of a pre-sterilised, disposable liner for every feeding.

      Disposable system for convenience

      Disposable system for convenience

      Tempo liners allow you to enjoy the convenience of a pre-sterilised, disposable liner for every feed.

      Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

      Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

      Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, for less air in baby's tummy.

      Strong and leak free tempo liners

      Disposable tempo liners are strong and leak free

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Pre-formed, pre-sterilised Liner (125 ml/4 oz)
        50  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0–6 months

