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  • Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products

    Philips Avent Bottle and nipple brush

    SCF145/06

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products

    The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Bottle and nipple brush

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    • Bottle accessories
    Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

    Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

    Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

    This bottle and nipple brush is BPA free*

    This bottle and nipple brush is BPA free*

    This bottle and nipple brush is complete produced from BPA free* material

    Unique handle and tip design

    Curved brush head and molded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of nipples.

    Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning

    Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, nipples and other feeding equipment

    No scratching or damaging of bottles or nipples

    No scratching or damaging of bottles or nipples due to the soft, high density bristles.

    Dishwasher safe

    The bottle and nipple brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    Hang brush for convenient storage

    Hang brush for convenient storage and drying

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bottle and nipple brush
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-6 months

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