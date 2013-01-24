Home
Bottle and teat brush

SCF145/06
    Philips Avent Bottle and teat brush

    SCF145/06
    Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products

    The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and moulded handle tip to effectively clean all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment. The durable, high-density bristles safely clean without scratching. See all benefits

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

      This bottle and teat brush is BPA free*

      This bottle and teat brush is BPA free*

      This bottle and teat brush is wholly produced from BPA-free* material

      Unique handle and tip design

      Curved brush head and moulded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide-neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of teats.

      Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning

      Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, teats and other feeding equipment

      No scratching or damaging of bottles or teats

      No scratching or damaging of bottles or teats due to the soft, high-density bristles.

      Dishwasher safe

      The bottle and teat brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      Hang brush for convenient storage

      Hang brush for convenient storage and drying

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Bottle and teat brush
        1  pcs

      • Material

        BPA-free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

