Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Soft spouts

SCF146/02
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Soft spout Soft spout Soft spout
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Soft spouts

    SCF146/02
    Overall Rating / 5

    Soft spout

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Soft spouts

    Soft spout

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Soft spout

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Soft spouts

    Soft spout

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all toddler-feeding

      Soft spout

      Non-spill, easy-sip spout

      • 6m+
      • White
      • 2 pack
      Soft spout

      Soft spout

      Designed for delicate gums

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.