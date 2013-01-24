Clean and tidy drying
The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold bottles of any size, it is the answer to your daily drying needs. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to evaporate easily for optimum drying.
Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore clean drying
Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11 oz/330 ml)
Helping you to dry your baby's feeding products in an organised way. Easy filling thanks to a flexible design that can be adjusted to your baby's needs.
