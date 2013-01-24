Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Breast pads

SCF155
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Comfort with confidence Comfort with confidence Comfort with confidence
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Breast pads

    SCF155
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Comfort with confidence

    Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leak-proof liner. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Breast pads

    Comfort with confidence

    Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leak-proof liner. See all benefits

    Comfort with confidence

    Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leak-proof liner. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Breast pads

    Comfort with confidence

    Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leak-proof liner. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all breast-feeding

      Comfort with confidence

      Extra-soft and absorbent breast pads

      • Washable

      Extra soft and absorbent

      Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leak-proof liner.

      Anti-slip with adhesive tapes

      Anti-slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

      Developed with a breastfeeding expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Hygienic

      Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

      Reusable with soft brushed cotton lining

      Brushed cotton lining – soft and gentle against the skin. Machine washable and dryable.

      Soft with discreet, contoured shape

      Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to wear them discreetly under your clothing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Washable breast pad
        6  pcs
        Laundry bag
        1  pcs

      • Design

        Feminine appearance
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Functions

        No leakage
        Absorbent padding

      • Maximum comfort

        Anti-slip
        Lace outer layer

      • Silky-soft feel

        Brushed cotton lining
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.