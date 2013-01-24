Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Manual breast pump

SCF290/12
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Express more. Store easily. Express more. Store easily. Express more. Store easily.
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    SCF290/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Express more. Store easily.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    Express more. Store easily.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

    Express more. Store easily.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    Express more. Store easily.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all breast-pumps

      Express more. Store easily.

      Express, store and feed in easy steps

      • with VIA Storage System
      Express and store in one easy step

      Express and store in one easy step

      VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. It allows you to use the same cup to express, store and feed breast milk to your baby.

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Use adapter to express and feed

      Use adapter to express and feed

      Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup.

      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      The five soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Manual breast pump
        1  pcs
        Pre-sterilised VIA Cup (180 ml/6 oz)
        5  pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        5  pcs
        Milk storage cup adapter
        2  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow teat
        2  pcs
        Newborn teat travel pack
        2  pcs
        Spare parts
        1  pcs

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.