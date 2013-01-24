Perfumes, cools, moisturises
Scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfumes, cools, moisturises
Scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits
Perfumes, cools, moisturises
Scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfumes, cools, moisturises
Scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits
Country of origin
Design
Development stages