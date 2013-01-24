Ultimate protection for your breast milk
Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilised for immediate use. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Secure, leak-proof double-zip closure for safe storage of your breast milk
Tamper-evident seal indicates that the pre-sterilised bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene
Reinforced side seams and dual-layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge
The wide and sturdy opening ensures that it is easy to fill the bag and pour your breast milk
The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self-standing, and the wide opening ensures that it is easy to fill the bag and pour your breast milk
Bags lie flat for easy storage in freezer or fridge
This bag is made of BPA-free material
