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Discontinued

Philips AventClassic baby bottle

SCF683/27

4.4

| (55) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Trusted for 30 years

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 2 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow flow nipple

  • 1m+

Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

55

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.

A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product and easy to adapt to

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous product

My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.