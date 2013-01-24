Home
Avent Miniblender and Feeding Set

SCF860/21
Avent
    The Philips Avent Miniblender and Feeding Set lets you serve wholesome food, made just right for your baby's development, no matter where you are. Ideal for blending fruits and cooked vegetables or grains, nuts and even cooked meats.

    The Philips Avent Miniblender and Feeding Set lets you serve wholesome food, made just right for your baby's development, no matter where you are. Ideal for blending fruits and cooked vegetables or grains, nuts and even cooked meats.

    The Philips Avent Miniblender and Feeding Set lets you serve wholesome food, made just right for your baby's development, no matter where you are. Ideal for blending fruits and cooked vegetables or grains, nuts and even cooked meats.

      Feeding kids with Philips Avent

      With recipes for a growing baby

      Everything you need to start. A recipe booklet helps you create a healthy diet for a growing baby.

      Easy at-home blending and storing

      Fresh, healthy and simple home-made food for babies. The first step to solid food.

      With Mini Blender, wet mill and storage

      Prepare: The Philips Avent Mini Blender and wet mill let you easily create natural, healthy food the way your baby prefers. Store: Use the sturdy, stackable cups for storage in the fridge or freezer. Feed: At home or on the go, your baby enjoys fresh food that you have prepared. Plus, you can warm it in the cup with the Philips Avent bottle and baby food warmer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Miniblender
        1
        Wet mill
        1
        Cups
        6 (8 oz / 240 ml)  pcs
        Lids
        6
        Weaning spoons
        2
        Recipe booklet
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz
        Power
        220  W
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Capacity
        400  ml
        Speed
        1
        Cord length
        160  cm
        Safety Classification
        Class 2
        Colour/finishing
        White/Blue

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        250 W x 125 H x 324.5 D  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        4
        Product dimensions
        10 (round base) x 29 (height)  cm
        Product weight
        1.26  kg

      • Material

        BPA-free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 6 months +
        • 6–12 months

