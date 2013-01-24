Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Essential baby food maker

SCF862
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Simple steps for healthy baby meals Simple steps for healthy baby meals Simple steps for healthy baby meals
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Essential baby food maker

    SCF862
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simple steps for healthy baby meals

    Prepare nutritious baby meals in 3 simple steps: steam, blend, serve. Circular steam technology cooks evenly, retaining goodness, texture and liquids for quick, simple blending. The smart design means fewer steps, for easy use and cleaning. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Essential baby food maker

    Simple steps for healthy baby meals

    Prepare nutritious baby meals in 3 simple steps: steam, blend, serve. Circular steam technology cooks evenly, retaining goodness, texture and liquids for quick, simple blending. The smart design means fewer steps, for easy use and cleaning. See all benefits

    Simple steps for healthy baby meals

    Prepare nutritious baby meals in 3 simple steps: steam, blend, serve. Circular steam technology cooks evenly, retaining goodness, texture and liquids for quick, simple blending. The smart design means fewer steps, for easy use and cleaning. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Essential baby food maker

    Simple steps for healthy baby meals

    Prepare nutritious baby meals in 3 simple steps: steam, blend, serve. Circular steam technology cooks evenly, retaining goodness, texture and liquids for quick, simple blending. The smart design means fewer steps, for easy use and cleaning. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-food-makers

      Simple steps for healthy baby meals

      • Steam, blend and serve
      • Healthy steaming
      • Mealtimes made simple
      Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

      Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

      Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our circular steam technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and cooking liquids are retained for blending.

      Simply steam, blend and serve healthy baby meals

      Simply steam, blend and serve healthy baby meals

      This baby food maker combines steaming and blending, making it easy to prepare and serve baby meals. Start by steaming the ingredients then simply blend to the desired consistency and serve.

      From puree to chunky bites, suitable for every weaning stage

      From puree to chunky bites, suitable for every weaning stage

      From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients such as meat, fish and pulses through to creating chunkier textures, this baby food maker makes healthy food preparation simple for every weaning stage.

      Fewer steps for easy blending

      Fewer steps for easy blending

      This smart jar lid design keeps all the ingredients inside the jar, preventing food from getting into the water tank. Blending is made easy, with less steps from steaming to blending.

      Large water tank opening for easy cleaning

      Large water tank opening for easy cleaning

      The baby food maker's extra-large water tank opening is easy to clean and refill, allowing you to cook with clean steam, every time. It is also dishwasher-safe (jar, jar lid and blade).

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Steamer/blender
        1 pcs
        Food basket
        1  pcs
        Spatula
        1 pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Blending jar capacity
        1050 ml, 400 ml (for food blending)
        Food basket capacity
        720 ml
        Water tank capacity
        180 ml
        Colour
        Dental white/Peppermint
        Cord length
        80  cm
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Power
        330  W
        Safety
        Jar lock switch for safe usage
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        300 W x 260 H x 210 D  mm
        Product dimensions
        280 W x 204 H x 148 D  mm
        Product weight
        1.44  kg

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 1 year +
        • 6–12 months
        • 6 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.