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    Philips Avent Baby Care set

    SCH400/00

    My first baby care set

    With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable & quickly measuring digital thermometer, soft tip nasal aspirator, finger tooth brush, nail and hair care set.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby Care set

    Similar products

    See all Baby thermometers

    My first baby care set

    All baby care essentials in one complete set

    • All baby care essentials
    • Complete set
    • Boys and girls
    Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

    Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

    Quickly, comfortably and accurately measure your baby's temperature. The digital thermometer has professional accuracy* and the flexible tip provides extra comfort for you and your baby.

    Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

    Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

    The nasal aspirator helps to open your babies airways to help your baby feel and sleep better.

    Nail and hair care set

    Nail and hair care set

    Complete nail care set with rounded-tip scissors, nail clipper and three emery boards. And a hair care set with rounded-tip comb and soft hair brush.

    Compact and structured set

    The structured set offers room for your additional baby care products, whilst it is compact and convenient to take with you. Ideal for travel and nursery.

    Finger tooth brush

    Softly massage your baby's gums or teeth.

    A perfect gift

    A perfect gift for all (first time) parents.

    Technical Specifications

    • Gender

      For
      Boy and girl

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Battery 1,55VDC (LR41)
      Accuracy
      ±0.1°C for 35°C to 42°C range
      Compliance
      Conforms to MDD93/42/EEC
      Measurement range
      35°C to 42.9°C range
      Battery life
      > 100 operating hours

    • Logistic data

      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      117 x 174.5 x 51  mm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      All stages

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    • * ±0.1°C between 35°C and 42 °C at room temperature 22°C
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