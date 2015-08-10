Search terms

EN
AR
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71 SH70 has been replaced by SH71 SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • Play Pause

    Shaving heads

    SH70/50

    Find support for this product

    This product is discontinued

    and has been replaced by model number

    Go to shop

    Similar products

    See all Shaver replacement blades

    SH70 has been replaced by SH71

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • Discontinued
    • Buy SH71 instead
    Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

    Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

    SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

    GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

    GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

    The newly designed blades comfortably cut hairs in the most optimal cutting position, thereby reducing irritation caused by tugging and pulling.

    Super Lift & Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

    Super Lift & Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

    The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shaving experience.

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

    Reset your shaver to new

    Reset your shaver to new

    To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
      Upgraded shaving heads
      SH70 has been replaced by SH71

    • Cleaning

      Usage
      Use cleaning spray HQ110
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.