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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Speaker wire

SWA2105W/10

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner.

See all benefits

with this speaker wire

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 10 m

  • 18 gauge

High purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

Plug & Play for easier installation

Plug & Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedure or technical analysis.

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Technical Specifications

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