2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWA4122/59
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components Aluminum housing with nylon braiding
1 RCA - 1 RCA
2 m
Black braided cable
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.
Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.