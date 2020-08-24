ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

HDMI cable with Ethernet

SWV5201/59

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

Experience superior Hi-definition TV. High speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 4x 1080p+

See all benefits

High Transfer speed up to 18 Gbpsa

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

  • HDMI 2.0

  • 1,5 m

  • Ethernet

UHD 2160p (4K)

Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

18 Gbps ultra high speed data transfer

18 Gbps ultra high speed data transfer

Technical Specifications

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.