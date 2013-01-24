Home
  Rock the party
    Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours of play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful and you can even plug in a guitar. See all benefits

      Rock the party

      • Bluetooth®

      14 hours of play time. Loud, powerful sound

      With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this powerful speaker can fill the room with beats. 14 hours of play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.

      Party light effects. Blaze to the music

      Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Coloured lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders or stay on with a steady glow.

      2 x mic inputs and 1 x guitar input (6.3 mm)

      Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!

      Built-in carry handle. Speaker weighs 5.6 kg

      The built-in carry handle means you can play wherever you like. Take the tunes to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can even pair with another Philips TANX100 party speaker using the 3.5 mm line-in connection.

      Easy pairing: just press the Bluetooth button

      Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just press the Bluetooth button and the speaker is ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.

      Up to 10 m wireless range

      Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game on this speaker wirelessly.

      2 x 2" tweeters. 1 x 5.25" bass driver

      2 x 2" tweeters. 1 x 5.25" bass driver.

      Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights

      Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights

      Dials on speaker for mic, echo and guitar volume

      Dials on speaker for mic, echo and guitar volume

      Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

      Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        80 W (maximum)
        Power (RMS and THD %)
        40 W (THD 1%)
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • bass reflex system
        • Karaoke

      • Speaker

        No. of sound channels
        Mono
        Configuration
        bi-Amp
        Tweeter
        2" x 2
        Woofer
        5.25"
        Colour
        Black
        Speaker Grille
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        MP3-USB

      • Connectivity

        Line-in
        1 x 3.5 mm
        Mic in
        2 x (6.3 mm w/ vol control)
        Line-out
        1 x 3.5 mm
        Bluetooth profiles
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        • Music streaming (A2DP)
        • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
        • Multipoint (Multipair) support

      • Convenience

        Karaoke
        • echo control
        • female/male voice switch
        • vocal fader
        User Interface
        • LED: Red for ECO and Standby
        • Audio tones: BT
        Volume control
        Tact switch

      • Display

        Speaker Light effect
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Power

        AC power supply
        Power cord (detachable)
        AC voltage support
        110–220 V (full range)
        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion (built-in)
        Battery life time
        14  hr
        Standby mode
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        7.37  kg
        Net weight
        5.6  kg
        Packaging Width
        358  mm
        Packaging Depth
        340  mm
        Packaging Height
        447  mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        268 x 385 x 285  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

