If you find coffee powder in the interior or under the brew group of you Philips/Saeco espresso machine, please see below for the solutions or watch our instructional video.
Coffee powders could end up under or around the brew group if the brew group and its parts are not well greased. Follow the steps on which brew group parts need to be greased:
Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips/Saeco’s grease HD5061. You can purchase them from our online store here.
Because of the fineness of the ground coffee powder, some coffee powder can fall in the interior and under the brew group, which is seen as normal. We advise to rinse the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine and clean the interior weekly.
To clean it, follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
If any of the solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.