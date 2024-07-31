My Philips Espresso Machine is leaking

Even if you catch the rinsing water from the coffee spout into a cup, you always will find water end up into the drip tray. This is because the machine drains rinsing water from the inside directly into the drip tray during the automatic rinsing or brewing coffee. The internal rinsing of the circuit ensures optimum performance of the machine.



Automatic rinsing is performed when switching the machine ON and OFF, after brewing a drink, or after using the milk frother.



Result of this rinsing water is you experience that there is always some water in the drip tray or that the drip tray fills up quicker than expected. However, this does not indicate the machine is leaking.



Please note: If the drip tray is full after brewing 2 cups of coffee, or drip tray fills up with water overnight, we advise you to contact us for further assistance.

