How to lubricate the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine

Regular lubricating your Philips Espresso Machine’s brew group guarantee that the mechanical parts move smoothly. Find below information on how to lubricate the brew group and how often. The support video will guide you through the necessary steps.
  • Section Attachment PDF file, published 2021-10-18
Play Pause

Lubricate the brew group

Follow the instructions below which brew group parts need to be greased:
  1. Switch OFF your Philips Espresso Machine
  2. Remove the brew group out of the machine and rinse it under a tap with lukewarm water. Let it air-dry
  3. Apply a thin layer of grease on the piston of the brew group
  4. Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located on the bottom of the brew group
  5. Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.
Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips grease HD5061. You can purchase them from our online store here.
 
Greasing Philips espresso machine brew group

Lubrication frequency

Depending on the usage of your espresso machine, see below advised frequencies:
  • If you brew 1 to 5 coffees a day, lubricate every 4 months
  • If you brew 6 to 10 coffees a day, lubricate every 2 months
  • If you brew more than 10 coffees a day, lubricate once a month

