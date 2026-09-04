If you do not clean your Philips shaver regularly, hair and debris can build up around the shaving heads. This buildup can reduce performance and prevent the shaver heads from spinning.

Please refer to the video below for an overview of how to clean your shaver (while shaver models differ, the same principles apply to all Philips shavers. Refer to your user manual for more details. If you no longer have the printed version of the user manual, you can find it online.)

Tip: after tapping/clicking to start the video, tap/click the cog icon at the bottom of the video to enable subtitles for your language (if needed).