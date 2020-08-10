My Philips Satinelle Epilator is not charging

If you are having trouble charging your Philips Epilator find out here how to solve this issue yourself.
Make sure the power outlet where you are charging your epilator is working. Try charging your epilator in a different electric socket to see if this works.
Make sure the charging cable is completely inserted in the charging socket at the bottom of the epilator.
Make sure you are using the original Philips Charger and charging cable which came with your epilator. If you do not have the original charger or cable anymore you can buy a new one from our online shop
If you have tried the advice above but your epilator is still not charging then please contact us for further help.
The information on this page applies to the following models:BRE611/00, BRE620/00, BRE630/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›