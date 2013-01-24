If the suction power of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is not as good as expected, there can be several reasons. Discover how to simply solve this yourself in the following lines.
When the dust bag or container of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is full, the suction power will be lower than usual.
In this case, check the dust bag/container, and if it is full, replace it (or empty if that is indicated for your specific vacuum model).
Note:
If you have a specific vacuum model with reusable bags, worn out bags should be replaced since this could also cause low suction power.
The hose, tube or nozzle of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner may become clogged or blocked. Also, the brush could be blocked by entangled hair. The suction power will become affected by this and the device might not be able to pick up dirt as expected since air cannot go through as easily as it should.
Check if any of these parts are blocked, and remove the blocking elements.
A dirty filter will prevent air from flowing as it should do under normal circumstances. This may decrease the suction power of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner. As a result, the device might not be cleaning well or as expected.
Depending on your vacuum model, it will have a motor protection filter and/or an exhaust filter.
Usually, the motor protection filter can be found behind the dust bag or dust container.
This filter should be cleaned every 4 to 6 weeks (depending on the model you have).
Also depending on the specific vacuum model, in some vacuums, this filter should be cleaned by tapping it over a bin/brushing the dust, and in other vacuums, it can be washed with water. Please check the indications for your specific model.
The exhaust filter is located at the back of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner, behind the motor.
This filter should not be washed or cleaned: it should be replaced once a year (unless the filter in your vacuum model is not replaceable)
If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner comes with a dust container, please make sure the lid of the device is placed correctly.
Some Philips Vacuum Cleaners come with a suction power setting.
This suction power setting contains similar icons to the ones shown in the image below. Usually, you should be able to find it located on the remote control, the handgrip or the vacuum itself.
If the device comes with this setting, check if it is set to the desired suction power. If it is not, you can increase the level.
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.