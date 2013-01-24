To ensure a good quality milk froth always ensure that the milk system and all its related parts are clean. Clean the parts according to the information in the user manual.



Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as dried up milk is difficult to remove.



Please note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milks systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.



If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

