Search terms

EN
AR
  • Amaze your guests Amaze your guests Amaze your guests

    Hospitality TV

    43HFL3011T/12

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Amaze your guests

    Send the right message to your guests with Full HD picture quality and the ability to show branded, interactive hotel pages.

    See all benefits

    Hospitality TV

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Amaze your guests

    with a smarter Hospitality TV

    • 43" Easysuite
    • Full HD
    • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
    CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

    CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

    CMND & Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TV's from a central location, without having to visit any rooms. Update andmanage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

    CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

    CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

    CMND & Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TV's to give guests the most up to date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

    Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

    Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

    A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

    Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

    All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

    Nurse-call compatibility optimized for the Healthcare sector

    Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

    On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

    With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

    Schedule what you want, when you want

    Show what you want, when you want with the built-in scheduler. Program up to 7 different schedules to show any type of content you want. Repeat every day, or set it for particular days such as the weekend, the choice is yours.

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

    SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

    Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

    The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

    Installation menu locking

    Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.

    Additional headphone connection for personal listening

    This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      43  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      108  cm
      Display
      LED Full HD
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Brightness
      280  cd/m²
      Picture enhancement
      • Pixel Plus HD
      • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
      Viewing angle
      176º (H) / 176º (V)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      • SECAM
      Analog TV
      PAL

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      • Picture Format
      • Independent volume control
      Digital services
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • Teletext
      Local control
      Joystick

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Joystick Control Lock
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Scheduler (7x)
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      • Wake Up On Channel
      • Wake up Sounds
      Switch On control
      • Channel
      • Feature
      • Picture Style
      • Picture Format
      • Sound Style
      • Volume
      • Menu language
      Anti-Theft
      • Battery Anti-theft Protection
      • Kensington Lock
      Power control
      Green/fast startup
      Your brand
      • SmartInfo
      • Welcome Logo
      Clock
      • Clock in Standby Mode
      • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
      • On-screen Clock
      • Optional External Clock
      SmartInfo
      • HTML5 Browser
      • Interactive Templates
      • Picture Slide Show
      Cloning and Firmware update
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      • Via USB/RF
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Remote Management over RF
      • CMND&Create
      Control
      • Block Automatic Channel Update
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
      Interactive DRM
      VSecure
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Remote Control
      • Cable Strap Ready
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      Channels
      • Combined List
      • Themed lists
      • Off-Line Channel Editor

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Healthcare RC compatible
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Independent main speaker mute
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • MP4
      • MPG
      • TS
      • WMV
      • HEVC
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • ASS
      • SMI
      • SSA SUB
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • BMP
      • JPG
      • PNG
      • GIF
      Supp. Video Resolution on USB
      up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      Multimedia connections
      USB

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      16 (2x8)  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • AVL
      • Incredible surround
      • Dolby MS10

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.3W
      Energy Label Class
      A+
      Eu Energy Label power
      42  W
      Power Saving Features
      • Eco mode
      • Auto switch-off timer
      Annual energy consumption
      62  kW·h

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Tabletop Stand
      • 2x AAA batteries
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      • Power Cord
      • Remote Control 22AV1503A/12
      Optional
      • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
      • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
      • Setup RC 22AV9573A/12

    • Connectivity Side

      USB2
      USB 3.0
      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3
      HDMI3
      HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack

    • Connectivity Rear

      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      Component
      YPbPr + L/R cinch
      AV input
      CVBS shared with YPbPr
      DVI audio in
      Mini-Jack
      External Control
      RJ-48
      Antenna
      IEC-75
      HDMI1
      • HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      • ARC
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      HDMI2
      HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      HDMI
      DVI (all ports)

    • Design

      Colour
      Black

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      971  mm
      Set Height
      564  mm
      Set Depth
      67/77  mm
      Product weight
      9.2  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      971  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      627.6  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      212  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      11.2  kg
      Wall mount compatible
      • 200 x 200 mm
      • M6

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Warranty leaflet
    • Power cord
    • Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.