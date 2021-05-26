Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?

Depending on your hair styling device you may find the model and serial number on different locations on your hair care device. Model numbers for Philips Hair Stylers usually start with an HP or BH, followed by a number. The serial number has 4 digits in the format of YYWW (year and week.)

Hairdryers The model number for hair dryers can be found on the back of the handle or under the main body.

Hair straighteners The model number for hair straighteners is located on the inner body, under the straightening plate.