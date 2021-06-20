IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) treatment works when the energy of the light is absorbed by melanin (a type of pigment) in the hair. Since light blond, grey and white hair do not contain any or enough melanin, IPL treatment will never work on these hair colors. Red hair contains a different type of melanin, which is also not responsive to IPL.

Philips Lumea is also not suitable for dark skin tones, as it can cause skin damage such as burns, blisters or discoloring.