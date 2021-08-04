Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Consumer products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?

Your Philips Airfryer uses Rapid Air technology, which lets air circulate the food. Shaking the food helps ensure the air is able to reach all food surfaces.

A few points to consider:

  • If there is more than one layer of ingredients in the basket or many ingredients touch each other (for example fries, snacks), shaking halfway through the process is necessary for an even result
  • Fragile food should not be air fried in more than one layer, as shaking will damage it. If you do not shake, the hot air cannot reach the areas where the ingredients touch each other.
  • The food in the basket will be cooked, but some areas will not get crispy. By shaking, your food will become more evenly colored and crispier all over. When you shake the basket, you can also check on the color of the ingredients. To shake the ingredients, pull the basket out of the appliance by the handle and shake it.

To shake the ingredients:

Pull the pan out of the appliance by the handle and shake it. Make sure your fries are mixed well during shaking - lower layers should come on top and vice versa - so that you will achieve even results.

Note: You only have to shake small ingredients once. Shaking more often does not have a negative effect on the end result.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HD9760/90 , HD9218/51 , HD9240/90 , HD9630/96 , HD9650/90 , HD9650/91 , HD9650/94 , HD9645/21 , HD9247/31 , HD9248/91 , HD9621/91 , HD9623/11 , HD9621/94 , HD9220/20 , HD9240/30 , HD9230/51 , HD9230/21 , HD9225/51 , HD9225/50 , HD9220/40 , HD9220/21 , HD9220/22 , HD9220/41 , HD9220/42 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

Troubleshooting

Device (2)
Apps (2)
Noise (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Temperature issues (1)
Error notifications (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.