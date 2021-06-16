If you are wondering whether you can use your Philips Male Grooming device corded, read our advice below.
Can I use my Philips Groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Showerproof and washable devices
Waterproof trimmers and clippers can be safely used and cleaned with water. However, these devices will not work when they are plugged into an electric socket. They are designed this way to prevent any kind of accidents.
To find out if your groomer is showerproof look for the following symbol, printed on the body of your device.
To find out if your groomer is showerproof look for the following symbol, printed on the body of your device.
Non-washable devices
Some Philips Groomers are only meant for dry use. This means you cannot use them or clean them with water. These types of devices can be used while they are plugged in to an electric socket.
To check if your device is non-washable look for the following symbol printed on it.
To check if your device is non-washable look for the following symbol printed on it.
Washable devices
Some Philips Groomers suitable for dry use can still be cleaned with water. These can be used while they are connected to the power outlet. However, while cleaning them with water make sure you unplug them first.
These type of washable devices have the following symbol printed on them.
If you are still unsure about the usage of your grooming device, then please consult your user manual for further details or contact us.
These type of washable devices have the following symbol printed on them.
If you are still unsure about the usage of your grooming device, then please consult your user manual for further details or contact us.