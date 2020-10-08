What's the best way to store the Aqua accessories of my Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner?
Every Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner includes a water reservoir and microfiber pads. To store these accessories in an optimal way after each use, please follow the steps below (step numbers correspond to the illustrations provided).
Cleaning instructions:
- Separate the pad from the water reservoir. This allows the pad to dry out thoroughly.
- Completely empty the water reservoir.
- Add some fresh water to the reservoir.
- Close the lid of the reservoir firmly.
- Shake the reservoir to remove any remaining detergent.
- Empty the water reservoir again.
- When drained, keep the lid of the reservoir open to allow any residual water to evaporate.
- Air dry the cleaning pad and store the water reservoir with the lid open.
- When the pad is completely dry, store it alongside the water reservoir. To ensure the pad remains dry during storage, leave it detached from the reservoir.