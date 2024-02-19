2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD837/12, SCD838/11, SCD878/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
How can I tell differences between Natural and Natural Response nipples?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response nipple?