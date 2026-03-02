During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers, and beard trimmers.
This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.
Please note:
- To ensure optimal product performance, do not remove this grease.
- There is no need to add any additional lubrication to the pin.
- The grease can withstand routine cleaning of the product.
Please refer to the image below as an example.