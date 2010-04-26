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Discontinued

LED Monitor

160EL1SB/00

LED display: Contrast has never been better!!

This Eco friendly LED display comes with a superb 1000000:1 contrast ratio. With Natural colors, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 160EL1 is a great choice for all your needs

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LED display: Contrast has never been better!!

  • 15.6''w (39.6 cm) E-line

  • 1366x768 HD

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartContrast 1,000,000:1 for incredible rich black details

SmartContrast 1,000,000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

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