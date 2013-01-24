Home
    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount give your workspace flexibility.

      • V Line
      • 18.5"/47 cm

      LED technology for vivid colours

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        18.5 inch/47 cm
        Effective viewing area
        409.8 (H) x 230.4 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1366 x 768 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        700:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.30 x 0.30 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 90º (H)/65º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        VGA (Analogue)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -3/10  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        8.76 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        437 x 338 x 170  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        437 x 273 x 48  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        481 x 350 x 103  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.15  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        1.94  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        3.00  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%–80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • PSB
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

