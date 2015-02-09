2 year warranty
Discontinued
200V4QSBR/01
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant MVA LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
20 (19.53" / 49.6 cm diag.)
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
Philips MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Reviews
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.