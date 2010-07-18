2 year warranty
Discontinued
220E1SB1/00
Full HD 16:9 display with Glossy design
Enjoy more with this Vista-ready Full HD 1080p quality display! The 220E1 comes with attractive Glossy finish and easy to use features - All in a budget friendly package.
56 cm/22" w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
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