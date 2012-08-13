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  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

    LCD monitor with LED backlight

    220V4LSB/00

    Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

    See all benefits

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    LCD monitor with LED backlight

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    Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

    • V Line
    • 22" (55.9 cm)
    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    LED technology for vivid colors

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

    SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

    Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      22 inch / 55.9 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:10
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.282x 0.282 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1680 x 1050 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      10,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Effective viewing area
      473.76 (H) x 296.1 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      • Windows XP
      User convenience
      • Auto/Down
      • 4:3 Wide/Up
      • Brightness/Back
      • Menu/OK
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.5 W
      On mode
      16.52 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      512 x 416 x 213  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      567 x 421 x 124  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      512 x 348 x 48  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      4.83  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.66  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.32  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TCO Certified
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Glossy (front bezel) /Texture (rear cover)

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      VGA, Power
      Monitor with stand
      yes
      User Documentation
      yes

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