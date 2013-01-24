Home
LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

223V5LHSB2/56
  Great LED images in vivid colours
    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    223V5LHSB2/56
    Great LED images in vivid colours

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl Lite, it's a great choice!

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      • V Line
      • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      LED technology for vivid colours

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

      SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        21.5 inch/54.6 cm
        Effective viewing area
        476.64 (H) x 268.11 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        600:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.248 x 0.248 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 90º (H)/65º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analogue)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Auto/Down
        • 4:3 Wide/Up
        • Brightness/Back
        • Menu/OK
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        • Greek
        • Traditional Chinese
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        15.3 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W
        Off mode
        0.5 W
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        503 x 376 x 213  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        503 x 316 x 50  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        555 x 414 x 107  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.61  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.35  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        3.87  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20–80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • cETLus
        • EAC
        • INMETRO

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

