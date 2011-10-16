USB Hub with 2 ports for easy connections

USB Hub allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which has USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 Hub on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass thru to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB Hub can provide.