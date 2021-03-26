Search terms

EN
AR
1

Monitor

Gaming monitor

242E1GAJ/89
Overall Rating / 5
  • Gear up Gear up Gear up
    -{discount-value}

    Monitor Gaming monitor

    242E1GAJ/89
    Overall Rating / 5

    Gear up

    The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. AMD FreeSync™, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver a smooth entertainment experience whether you're playing games or watching movies. See all benefits

    Monitor Gaming monitor

    Gear up

    The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. AMD FreeSync™, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver a smooth entertainment experience whether you're playing games or watching movies. See all benefits

    Gear up

    The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. AMD FreeSync™, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver a smooth entertainment experience whether you're playing games or watching movies. See all benefits

    Monitor Gaming monitor

    Gear up

    The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. AMD FreeSync™, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver a smooth entertainment experience whether you're playing games or watching movies. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Entertainment and gaming

      Gear up

      for a clear advantage

      • E Line
      • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation and low latency.

      144 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      144 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      1 ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp images and smooth gameplay

      1 ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp images and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        23.8 inch/60.5 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 144 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        93 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        MPRT
        1 ms
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3500:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 96.1%*, sRGB 125.9%*
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort x 1
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        14.83 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        540 x 414 x 207  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        540 x 325 x 43  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        586 x 476 x 148  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.07  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.49  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.83  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC/BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • TUV-BAUART
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS
        • CE Mark

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black / Dark Chrome
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.