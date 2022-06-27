Search terms

EN
AR
1

LCD monitor

271V8L/89
Overall Rating / 5
  • Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor

    271V8L/89
    Overall Rating / 5

    Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

    Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode and flicker-free for easy-on-the-eyes. See all benefits

    LCD monitor

    Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

    Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode and flicker-free for easy-on-the-eyes. See all benefits

    Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

    Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode and flicker-free for easy-on-the-eyes. See all benefits

    LCD monitor

    Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

    Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode and flicker-free for easy-on-the-eyes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home monitors

      Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

      • V Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch/68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        597.9 (H) x 336.3 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        82 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (GtG)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30-85 kHz (H)/48-75 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Brightness/UP
        • Input/Down
        • SmartImage/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        23.3 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (max height)
        613 x 456 x 231  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        613 x 363 x 45  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        730 x 446 x 123  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.94  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.48  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        5.53  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50 000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • UKRAINIAN
        • CB
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS
        • CE Mark
        • PSB

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.