Search terms

EN
AR
1

Gaming Monitor

LCD monitor

272M8/89
Overall Rating / 5
  • Get in the moment Get in the moment Get in the moment
    -{discount-value}

    Gaming Monitor LCD monitor

    272M8/89
    Overall Rating / 5

    Get in the moment

    This Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144 Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching films. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Colour. See all benefits

    Gaming Monitor LCD monitor

    Get in the moment

    This Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144 Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching films. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Colour. See all benefits

    Get in the moment

    This Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144 Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching films. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Colour. See all benefits

    Gaming Monitor LCD monitor

    Get in the moment

    This Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144 Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching films. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Colour. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Entertainment and gaming

      Get in the moment

      • Momentum
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation and low latency.

      144 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      144 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      1 ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp images and smooth gameplay

      1 ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp images and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium
        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch/68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        597.89 (H) x 336.31 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 144 Hz
        Pixel Density
        82 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        1 ms (MPRT)
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        80,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.311 x 0.311 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 105%*, sRGB 119%*
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V)
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort x 1
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Brightness/UP
        • Input/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        30.4 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (max height)
        613 x 461 x 210  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        613 x 368 x 42  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        683 x 525 x 249  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.95  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.40  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        6.35  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50 000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC/BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • PSB

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • For any questions related to 144 Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.