2 year warranty
Discontinued
273E3LHSB/00
Great entertainment on your big LED display
This big 273E3 Full HD LED display with HDMI, touch control is ready to engage you in the entertainment world
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
andyandsteph
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good Value Widescreen Monitor
This monitor was bought as a gift for me and it was bought on the basis of it looked good. I must say that it does look good out of the box and even better when switched on and hooked up to my PC. It's range of colours and the vividness of them makes this a cracking monitor for the price The only down side about this is the touch sensitivity on the controls for the monitor isn't very sensitive. Overall a good monitor for the price paid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight
emuhtan
29/07/2016
United Kingdom
Good monitor but for VGA and DVI connections only
I bought Philips 273E LH monitor and it worked perfectly fine when I am using VGA or DVI ports. But as soon as HDMI port is used it is giving all sort of issues from display blacking out to complete disappearing of screen. I tried to use it with both Windows and Apple OS based computer and problem persists. Worst is when it start producing internal distortions which seems like it going to burn!
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight