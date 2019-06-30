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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

273V7QDAW/56

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse